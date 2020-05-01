1001 2nd St.

Amenities

Platte City 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Duplex w/ 2 car garage - This is a beautiful split entry duplex., that was built in 2016. This home features an open concept livingroom/kitchen/dining area with vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in closet. The guest bath and 2nd bedroom complete the upper level. Down stairs you will find the 3rd Bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in closet, a small office/storage room, and the Washer/Dryer closet. This is where the large 2 car garage is also located. Located in the City of Platte City, close to Fort Leavenworth, I-435, I-29 and Zona Rosa.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5487994)