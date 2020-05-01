All apartments in Platte City
1001 2nd St.

1001 2nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1001 2nd St, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Platte City 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Duplex w/ 2 car garage - This is a beautiful split entry duplex., that was built in 2016. This home features an open concept livingroom/kitchen/dining area with vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in closet. The guest bath and 2nd bedroom complete the upper level. Down stairs you will find the 3rd Bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in closet, a small office/storage room, and the Washer/Dryer closet. This is where the large 2 car garage is also located. Located in the City of Platte City, close to Fort Leavenworth, I-435, I-29 and Zona Rosa.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5487994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 2nd St. have any available units?
1001 2nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte City, MO.
What amenities does 1001 2nd St. have?
Some of 1001 2nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1001 2nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 2nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 2nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1001 2nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1001 2nd St. offers parking.
Does 1001 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 2nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 1001 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1001 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1001 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 2nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 2nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 2nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
