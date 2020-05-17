All apartments in Peculiar
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:35 PM

22016 Gracie Drive

22016 Gracie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22016 Gracie Drive, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Trevor from Renter Warehouse! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 3/4 bath home in Peculiar, MO. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Please see link to video walkthrough. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC0_46n0b8g&feature=youtu.be This home is located at 22016 Gracie Drive Peculiar, MO 64078 and is available NOW! This home is currently being remodeled and looks amazing inside and out. This home boasts a fireplace and 3 nice sized bedrooms on the main level. The eat in kitchen is a nice size and and includes a dishwasher and built in microwave. There is a nicely landscaped yard that is fully fenced and has a great deck and a nice wooden play area. This home also features a finished basement with a second living room, a fourth bedroom, a 3/4 bath, a very large 2 car garage and a separate room with laundry hookups. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. All tenants should have good rental history and reasonable credit. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care, snow removal and all utilities. Deposit is equal to one month's rent and there is a one time $150 administrative fee. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit. This property is not accepting housing vouchers or Section 8. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule a showing of this fabulous family home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

