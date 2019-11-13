21717 Westover Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Peculiar. Be the First One to Live in this Home!



Special: Half of Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Upper Level Includes:

Living Room with Gas Fireplace

Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath that Includes Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower

2 Guests Bedrooms

1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Lower Level Includes:

Large Living Area

Half Bath

Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers



Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



(RLNE5161979)