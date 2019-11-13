All apartments in Peculiar
21717 Westover Rd
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

21717 Westover Rd

21717 Westover Road · No Longer Available
Location

21717 Westover Road, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Peculiar. Be the First One to Live in this Home!

Special: Half of Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Gas Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath that Includes Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers

Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE5161979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21717 Westover Rd have any available units?
21717 Westover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peculiar, MO.
What amenities does 21717 Westover Rd have?
Some of 21717 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21717 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21717 Westover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21717 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 21717 Westover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 21717 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21717 Westover Rd offers parking.
Does 21717 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21717 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21717 Westover Rd have a pool?
No, 21717 Westover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21717 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 21717 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21717 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 21717 Westover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21717 Westover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21717 Westover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
