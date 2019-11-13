21717 Westover Rd

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bed Split Level Home in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Split Level Home in Peculiar. Be the First One to Live in this Home!
Special: Half of Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Gas Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath that Includes Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Lower Level Includes:
Large Living Area
Half Bath
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers
Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.
(RLNE5161979)