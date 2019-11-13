21712 North Ridge

Amenities

Brand New 4 Bed Home in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/2 Car Garage Home in Peculiar. Be the First One to Live in this Home!



Special: Half of Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Upper Level Includes:

Living Room with Gas Fireplace

Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Defined Dining Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower

2 Guests Bedrooms

1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Lower Level Includes:

Living Area

1 Guest Bedroom

Full Bathroom with Bathtub

Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers



Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



