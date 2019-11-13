21712 North Ridge

Amenities
Brand New 4 Bed Home in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/2 Car Garage Home in Peculiar. Be the First One to Live in this Home!
Special: Half of Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Gas Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Lower Level Includes:
Living Area
1 Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom with Bathtub
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers
Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.
