Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

21712 North Ridge

21712 North Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

21712 North Ridge, Peculiar, MO 64078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 4 Bed Home in Peculiar with Special - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/2 Car Garage Home in Peculiar. Be the First One to Live in this Home!

Special: Half of Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before November 14th)

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Upper Level Includes:
Living Room with Gas Fireplace
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Defined Dining Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bath and Walk In Shower
2 Guests Bedrooms
1 Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Lower Level Includes:
Living Area
1 Guest Bedroom
Full Bathroom with Bathtub
Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers

Pets are allowed. There is $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be under 40 lbs. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE5175674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

