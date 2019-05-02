10918 Westover Rd

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage TownHome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Open House:
Wednesdays 1-6 PM.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Control
Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with a Bathtub
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free
Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.
(RLNE3626063)