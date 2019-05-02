10918 Westover Rd

Amenities

Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage TownHome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Open House:

Wednesdays 1-6 PM.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry

Open Living Space

Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room

One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Control



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with a Bathtub

Two Guest Bedrooms

One Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups



Other Features:

All Electric Unit

Yard Maintenance Provided

Maintenance Free



Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Pets are welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent, per pet. There are breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.



