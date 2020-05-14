All apartments in Peculiar
10722 Westover Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

10722 Westover Rd

10722 Westover Rd · (816) 599-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10722 Westover Rd, Peculiar, MO 64078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10722 Westover Rd · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and See this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Peculiar. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry
Open Living Space
Half Bath that Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room
One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with a Bathtub
Two Guest Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Other Features:
All Electric Unit
Yard Maintenance Provided
Maintenance Free

Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year Lease.

(RLNE4793088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 Westover Rd have any available units?
10722 Westover Rd has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10722 Westover Rd have?
Some of 10722 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10722 Westover Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10722 Westover Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peculiar.
Does 10722 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10722 Westover Rd does offer parking.
Does 10722 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10722 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 Westover Rd have a pool?
No, 10722 Westover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10722 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 10722 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10722 Westover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10722 Westover Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10722 Westover Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
