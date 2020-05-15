All apartments in Oakwood Park
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

6113 Northeast Meadow Lane

6113 Northeast Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Northeast Meadow Lane, Oakwood Park, MO 64118
Village of Oakwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Check out this amazing OVER SIZED 3 bdrm, 3 bath situated on a corner lot located in the Northland. The backyard is privately fenced all the way around. Garage space is huge with 2 entry ways and powered workshop for all your projects. Basement is not finished.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane have any available units?
6113 Northeast Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakwood Park, MO.
Is 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Northeast Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6113 Northeast Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
