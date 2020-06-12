/
2 bedroom apartments
85 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Oakville
9 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Oakville
Contact for Availability
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4616 Baumgartner Road
4616 Baumgartner Road, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
WOW! Don't miss this freshly rehabbed house in South County with a view of the Meramec River! This 3-bedroom home features new flooring and paint, new cabinets and appliances, and a bonus sun room! Don't miss this one, it will surely go fast.
Results within 1 mile of Oakville
Oakville
16 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Results within 5 miles of Oakville
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
Concord
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Lemay
1 Unit Available
107 East Etta Avenue
107 East Etta Avenue, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1198 sqft
Charming 1.5 story home with loads of character and updates. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. Including; Stainless steel appliance package, Brand new carpeting throughout the entire home, 10-feet ceilings, Central Air.
1 Unit Available
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a
Affton
1 Unit Available
9026 South Laclede Station
9026 Laclede Station Road, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
841 sqft
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc...
1 Unit Available
1877 Casa Drive
1877 Casa Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 story condo with a full partially finished basement in the heart of Arnold. You will fall in love with this condo and complex it has been wonderfully maintained and landscaped.
Concord
1 Unit Available
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Oakville
Fox Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Northampton
42 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$779
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
