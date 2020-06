Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for entertaining with its gleaming hardwood floors and huge great room that flows nicely into the breakfast room and open kitchen, complete with a walk-in pantry. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms and the master suite even boasts a completely remodeled bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Sorry no cats but dogs may be considered with owners approval and additional pet deposit. Available for late June or early July move in. 12 month minimum lease term. Don't wait; this one will not last long!