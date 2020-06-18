All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

523 Ironwood Dr.

523 Ironwood Drive · (636) 288-8583
Location

523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 523 Ironwood Dr. · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, each bedroom has its own full bathroom and there is a half bath on the main floor. You also have a 2 car garage and a driveway that can fit at least 6 cars! Laundry is located on the second floor, SO convenient, and plenty of closet space throughout the home! The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and lots of natural light. The master bath has a soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and a large shower. The main floor has an eat in kitchen with a center island, built in desk, huge pantry, and plenty of cabinet (and counter) space! The living room has a full wall of windows which provides natural light as well as a wood burning fireplace. You also have a dining room and formal living room on the main floor. The basement is a walk out and is perfect for storage!

This beautiful home will NOT last long with all these wonderful features!

NO PETS

No smoking

Call or Text Tiffany with Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment today! 636-288-8583

This home is a non-smoking home

Tenant Requirements:
-Each adult 18 and over must fill out application of $45 each. (Non-Refundable)

For Approval:
-Credit Check Ran
Decision is not 100% based on credit score
No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
-Rental History Verification will be completed
-Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
-No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
-Criminal History check will be ran
No felonies in the last 5 years
No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
No sex offenders
-Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:
-Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
-Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
-Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
-Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via
Roost Renters Insurance

(RLNE5220687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Ironwood Dr. have any available units?
523 Ironwood Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Ironwood Dr. have?
Some of 523 Ironwood Dr.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Ironwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
523 Ironwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Ironwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 523 Ironwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 523 Ironwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 523 Ironwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 523 Ironwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Ironwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Ironwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 523 Ironwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 523 Ironwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 523 Ironwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Ironwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Ironwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Ironwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Ironwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
