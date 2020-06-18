523 Ironwood Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, each bedroom has its own full bathroom and there is a half bath on the main floor. You also have a 2 car garage and a driveway that can fit at least 6 cars! Laundry is located on the second floor, SO convenient, and plenty of closet space throughout the home! The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and lots of natural light. The master bath has a soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and a large shower. The main floor has an eat in kitchen with a center island, built in desk, huge pantry, and plenty of cabinet (and counter) space! The living room has a full wall of windows which provides natural light as well as a wood burning fireplace. You also have a dining room and formal living room on the main floor. The basement is a walk out and is perfect for storage!



This beautiful home will NOT last long with all these wonderful features!



NO PETS



No smoking



Call or Text Tiffany with Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment today! 636-288-8583



This home is a non-smoking home



Tenant Requirements:

-Each adult 18 and over must fill out application of $45 each. (Non-Refundable)



For Approval:

-Credit Check Ran

Decision is not 100% based on credit score

No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report

Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion

and are making payments.

-Rental History Verification will be completed

-Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent

-No evictions in the last 2 years

Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half

-Criminal History check will be ran

No felonies in the last 5 years

No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime

No sex offenders

-Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.



Once Approved and For Move In:

-Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order

-Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required

-Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in

-Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via

Roost Renters Insurance



(RLNE5220687)