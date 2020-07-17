108 Pearl Vista Court

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME! - **PETS NOW ALLOWED!!**This BRAND NEW house is waiting for you! Here's your opportunity to be the first residents in this new construction home! Ft Zumwalt North Schools! Tons of natural light, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, brand new stainless appliances, main floor laundry, 2 car garage, patio - this one's got it all! The open floor plan with great room, kitchen and breakfast room are perfect for entertaining. You'll love the split bedroom floor plan - master has nice size walk in closet, plus en suite with double vanity and shower. The other two bedrooms are very close to the main floor bath. The basement is unfinished and lends plenty of room for storage. Nice patio out back perfect for grilling! Great location and a quick walk to Ft Zumwalt North High. This one's gonna go fast! New sod and mini-blinds being installed any day. Each tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage program at $30/month which includes quarterly HVAC filter delivery, renters liability insurance, utility concierge, online portal, and more! Up to one dog under 25 lbs welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet fee.



THE BASICS

- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/omDH-JDBiLA

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-st-charles-property-management/?

- Available Date: NOW

- Parking: 2 car garage

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- Pets Allowed: No

- Utilities Included: None

-School district: Ft Zumwalt North



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program at a price of $30.00 per month. The following items are included as part of the package:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100K and tenant’s personal contents up to $5K)

- HVAC filter delivery every three months

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- One time waiver of NSF fee ($50 value)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW

- Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $30 per month

- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent

- Security Deposit is due 24 hours upon approval

- Contact Us - Call or Text: 636-707-2000 with any questions



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



