All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 108 Pearl Vista Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, MO
/
108 Pearl Vista Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

108 Pearl Vista Court

108 Pearl Vista Ct · (636) 251-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 Pearl Vista Ct, O'Fallon, MO 63366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Pearl Vista Court · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
online portal
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME! - **PETS NOW ALLOWED!!**This BRAND NEW house is waiting for you! Here's your opportunity to be the first residents in this new construction home! Ft Zumwalt North Schools! Tons of natural light, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, brand new stainless appliances, main floor laundry, 2 car garage, patio - this one's got it all! The open floor plan with great room, kitchen and breakfast room are perfect for entertaining. You'll love the split bedroom floor plan - master has nice size walk in closet, plus en suite with double vanity and shower. The other two bedrooms are very close to the main floor bath. The basement is unfinished and lends plenty of room for storage. Nice patio out back perfect for grilling! Great location and a quick walk to Ft Zumwalt North High. This one's gonna go fast! New sod and mini-blinds being installed any day. Each tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage program at $30/month which includes quarterly HVAC filter delivery, renters liability insurance, utility concierge, online portal, and more! Up to one dog under 25 lbs welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet fee.

THE BASICS
- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/omDH-JDBiLA
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-st-charles-property-management/?
- Available Date: NOW
- Parking: 2 car garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: No
- Utilities Included: None
-School district: Ft Zumwalt North

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program at a price of $30.00 per month. The following items are included as part of the package:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100K and tenant’s personal contents up to $5K)
- HVAC filter delivery every three months
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- One time waiver of NSF fee ($50 value)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $30 per month
- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent
- Security Deposit is due 24 hours upon approval
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 636-707-2000 with any questions

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Pearl Vista Court have any available units?
108 Pearl Vista Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Pearl Vista Court have?
Some of 108 Pearl Vista Court's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Pearl Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Pearl Vista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Pearl Vista Court pet-friendly?
No, 108 Pearl Vista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 108 Pearl Vista Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Pearl Vista Court offers parking.
Does 108 Pearl Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Pearl Vista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Pearl Vista Court have a pool?
No, 108 Pearl Vista Court does not have a pool.
Does 108 Pearl Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Pearl Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Pearl Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Pearl Vista Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Pearl Vista Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Pearl Vista Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 108 Pearl Vista Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing
O'Fallon, MO 63366
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln
O'Fallon, MO 50211
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt
O'Fallon, MO 63368

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon Apartments with ParkingO'Fallon Apartments with Washer-Dryers
O'Fallon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, IL
Mehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity