1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive

Amenities

You will love living in this 2814 sq ft, 2-story home. Entry foyer separates the formal living and dining rms. A wood burning fireplace and 5-window bay accent the family rm. The chefs kitchen features 42 inch cabinetry, breakfast bar, gas cook top, double self-cleaning ovens, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and a deluxe refrigerator. Steps away is the main floor laundry rm. Sliding doors open on to a 12x10 composite deck overlooking a large vinyl fenced, level yard. Upstairs a double door entry opens to the spacious master suite featuring a 10 ft walk-in closet and luxury bath w/double sinks and a separate tub/shower. Three bedrms and a full bath complete this floor. Amenities incl: zoned heating/cooling, 6 panel doors, 2 inch blinds in most rooms, and neutral wall and floor coverings. Cool off in the club pool. Convenient to Hwy 40, shopping and restaurants. Updates (2020): New carpet, New paint throughout, new tile floor in entry foyer, breakfast rm, kitchen, laundry, and all baths.