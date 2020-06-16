All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive

1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive · (314) 781-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
You will love living in this 2814 sq ft, 2-story home. Entry foyer separates the formal living and dining rms. A wood burning fireplace and 5-window bay accent the family rm. The chefs kitchen features 42 inch cabinetry, breakfast bar, gas cook top, double self-cleaning ovens, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and a deluxe refrigerator. Steps away is the main floor laundry rm. Sliding doors open on to a 12x10 composite deck overlooking a large vinyl fenced, level yard. Upstairs a double door entry opens to the spacious master suite featuring a 10 ft walk-in closet and luxury bath w/double sinks and a separate tub/shower. Three bedrms and a full bath complete this floor. Amenities incl: zoned heating/cooling, 6 panel doors, 2 inch blinds in most rooms, and neutral wall and floor coverings. Cool off in the club pool. Convenient to Hwy 40, shopping and restaurants. Updates (2020): New carpet, New paint throughout, new tile floor in entry foyer, breakfast rm, kitchen, laundry, and all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have any available units?
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
