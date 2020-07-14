4604 June Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Home with Large Sunroom! - Welcome to this beautifully updated 2 bedroom home. There is lots of character in this big (over 1100 sq ft) home including stained glass windows, arched doorways and much more! Other features include a separate dining room, mostly new flooring, a large Sunroom off the kitchen, and new HVAC to help with utility costs.

The extra clean full basement could easily be used for storage or additional living space.

This house is located on a secluded street with a large fenced in side yard and patio area making it a unique find!

Call Jane at 314-705-2898 to schedule an appointment to see this home.



(RLNE5788343)