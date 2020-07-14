All apartments in Northwoods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4604 June Ave

4604 June Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4604 June Avenue, Northwoods, MO 63121
Northwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Home with Large Sunroom! - Welcome to this beautifully updated 2 bedroom home. There is lots of character in this big (over 1100 sq ft) home including stained glass windows, arched doorways and much more! Other features include a separate dining room, mostly new flooring, a large Sunroom off the kitchen, and new HVAC to help with utility costs.
The extra clean full basement could easily be used for storage or additional living space.
This house is located on a secluded street with a large fenced in side yard and patio area making it a unique find!
Call Jane at 314-705-2898 to schedule an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE5788343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

