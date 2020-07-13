All apartments in North Kansas City
North Kansas City, MO
CityView Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

CityView Apartments

2600 CityView Dr · (816) 479-2851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO 64116
North Kansas City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C2-208 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit C1-108 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit B5-303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CityView Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
game room
hot tub
key fob access
package receiving
pool table
volleyball court
yoga
Granite or Concrete Bar countertops in select apartments! Urban living finally comes to a place where you would really like to live. A unique lifestyle at the hub of all the best Kansas City has to offer. A village in a town in a city!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 deposit (refundable)
Move-in Fees: Administration fee $150 (non-refundable)
Additional: Water: $25 (1bd), $30 (2bd)/month; Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One Pet - $400 ($200 refundable, $200 non-refundable) Two Pets - $500 ($200 refundable, $300 non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: Pet Rent - $25/mo Over 75lbs - Additional $10/
restrictions: No breed restrictions, No weight limit.
Parking Details: Property community parking and off street city parking. Detached Garages - $90/month.
Storage Details: Storage located in breezeway by your front door entrance; storage located in select apartments in your attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CityView Apartments have any available units?
CityView Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,332 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does CityView Apartments have?
Some of CityView Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CityView Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
CityView Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CityView Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, CityView Apartments is pet friendly.
Does CityView Apartments offer parking?
Yes, CityView Apartments offers parking.
Does CityView Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CityView Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CityView Apartments have a pool?
Yes, CityView Apartments has a pool.
Does CityView Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, CityView Apartments has accessible units.
Does CityView Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CityView Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does CityView Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, CityView Apartments has units with air conditioning.
