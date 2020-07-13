CityView Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 deposit (refundable)
Move-in Fees: Administration fee $150 (non-refundable)
Additional: Water: $25 (1bd), $30 (2bd)/month; Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One Pet - $400 ($200 refundable, $200 non-refundable) Two Pets - $500 ($200 refundable, $300 non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: Pet Rent - $25/mo Over 75lbs - Additional $10/
restrictions: No breed restrictions, No weight limit.
Parking Details: Property community parking and off street city parking. Detached Garages - $90/month.
Storage Details: Storage located in breezeway by your front door entrance; storage located in select apartments in your attached garage.