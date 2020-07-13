CityView Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments game room hot tub key fob access package receiving pool table volleyball court yoga

Granite or Concrete Bar countertops in select apartments! Urban living finally comes to a place where you would really like to live. A unique lifestyle at the hub of all the best Kansas City has to offer. A village in a town in a city!