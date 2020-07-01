809 Red Maple Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit gym parking pool garage

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Available May 15th. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, nice size island Kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, granite & pantry, living room w/ fireplace, master suite, w/ walk-in closet, & double vanity. Finished basement, screened deck, huge fenced back yard w/ fire pit, neighborhood pool, great for spending time w/ friends & family or just relaxing! Award winning Liberty school district, only minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1895 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1895 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No felonies, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.