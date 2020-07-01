All apartments in Liberty
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

809 Red Maple Cir

809 Red Maple Circle · No Longer Available
Location

809 Red Maple Circle, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Available May 15th. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, nice size island Kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, granite & pantry, living room w/ fireplace, master suite, w/ walk-in closet, & double vanity. Finished basement, screened deck, huge fenced back yard w/ fire pit, neighborhood pool, great for spending time w/ friends & family or just relaxing! Award winning Liberty school district, only minutes from highway, restaurants & shopping! Rent is $1895 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1895 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, No felonies, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Red Maple Cir have any available units?
809 Red Maple Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
What amenities does 809 Red Maple Cir have?
Some of 809 Red Maple Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Red Maple Cir currently offering any rent specials?
809 Red Maple Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Red Maple Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Red Maple Cir is pet friendly.
Does 809 Red Maple Cir offer parking?
Yes, 809 Red Maple Cir offers parking.
Does 809 Red Maple Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Red Maple Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Red Maple Cir have a pool?
Yes, 809 Red Maple Cir has a pool.
Does 809 Red Maple Cir have accessible units?
No, 809 Red Maple Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Red Maple Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Red Maple Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Red Maple Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Red Maple Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

