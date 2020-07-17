All apartments in Lemay
Find more places like 518 Jeffords St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemay, MO
/
518 Jeffords St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

518 Jeffords St.

518 Jeffords Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

518 Jeffords Avenue, Lemay, MO 63125
Lemay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Remodeled! 1Bed/1Bath in South County - Just remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in South County is conveniently located near Hwy 55 and Hwy 270, as well as being within walking distance of shopping and dining opportunities. Oversized windows and a glass patio door in the kitchen highlight the spacious and charming interior. Brand new A/C, water heater, and appliances make this cozy home efficient as well. The large pantry, open basement, and shed area in the privately fenced-in yard offer plenty of storage space. Come enjoy the summer on the backyard deck here at 518 Jeffords!

Pets Accepted With A NON-Refundable Pet Fee!

This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment today! 314-675-0470 ext 825

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- Pets over 25 pounds: $500 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5881362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Jeffords St. have any available units?
518 Jeffords St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemay, MO.
What amenities does 518 Jeffords St. have?
Some of 518 Jeffords St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Jeffords St. currently offering any rent specials?
518 Jeffords St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Jeffords St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Jeffords St. is pet friendly.
Does 518 Jeffords St. offer parking?
No, 518 Jeffords St. does not offer parking.
Does 518 Jeffords St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Jeffords St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Jeffords St. have a pool?
No, 518 Jeffords St. does not have a pool.
Does 518 Jeffords St. have accessible units?
No, 518 Jeffords St. does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Jeffords St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Jeffords St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Jeffords St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 Jeffords St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOAffton, MOConcord, MOCahokia, ILMaplewood, MOBrentwood, MORock Hill, MO
Richmond Heights, MOSunset Hills, MOKirkwood, MOFenton, MODes Peres, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MONormandy, MOValley Park, MOJennings, MOBerkeley, MOSt. Ann, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy