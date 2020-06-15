All apartments in Lemay
3655 Park Lawn Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:36 PM

3655 Park Lawn Drive

3655 Park Lawn Drive · (636) 296-1444
Location

3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO 63125
Lemay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT - FOR SALE. 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows. Hardwood Floors with original wood doors in great condition. Ceiling Fans. Newer Kitchen appliances which include stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. 11 x 17 Covered Deck and Fenced Back Yard. Convenient to all things in South St Louis County, minutes from Hwy 270 and 55. Grants Trail is within so very close! Total living space is 1000+ sq ft. Tuck under storage space with a n overhead door for easy access to extra storage. There is a full bathroom in the lower level. Updates: AC May 2017, pressure regulator Jan 2016, hot water heater May 2014/roof June 2017. Non-Smoking. No pets. $50 application fee per tenant over 18 yrs. Also for sale $138,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have any available units?
3655 Park Lawn Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have?
Some of 3655 Park Lawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Park Lawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Park Lawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Park Lawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Park Lawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemay.
Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Park Lawn Drive offers parking.
Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Park Lawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have a pool?
No, 3655 Park Lawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3655 Park Lawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Park Lawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 Park Lawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3655 Park Lawn Drive has units with air conditioning.
