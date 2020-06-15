3655 Park Lawn Drive

Amenities

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT - FOR SALE. 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows. Hardwood Floors with original wood doors in great condition. Ceiling Fans. Newer Kitchen appliances which include stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. 11 x 17 Covered Deck and Fenced Back Yard. Convenient to all things in South St Louis County, minutes from Hwy 270 and 55. Grants Trail is within so very close! Total living space is 1000+ sq ft. Tuck under storage space with a n overhead door for easy access to extra storage. There is a full bathroom in the lower level. Updates: AC May 2017, pressure regulator Jan 2016, hot water heater May 2014/roof June 2017. Non-Smoking. No pets. $50 application fee per tenant over 18 yrs. Also for sale $138,000.