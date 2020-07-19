Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

520 SE Hampton Available 03/01/19 Charming 2bd 1.5 bath Duplex w/ Garage for Lease | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Fresh & Clean two bedroom 1.5 bath half duplex w/ Garage & automatic opener. Gorgeous blond terracotta tile adorns the functional and clean kitchen. The family room is anchored by a fantastic brick FP w/Tile inlays. Both of the bedrooms are generously sized to accommodate a complete bedroom set. Conveniently located in Lee's Summit to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Watch the narrated video walk thru tour and schedule a personal showing all with a couple of clicks from your favorite device or computer on our website under vacancies at the bottom of the listing detail page the property your interested in. Come "Live A Better Life" with MidwestPropertyResources.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3241643)