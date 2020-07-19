All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 SE Hampton

520 Southeast Hampton Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 Southeast Hampton Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Bayberry

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
520 SE Hampton Available 03/01/19 Charming 2bd 1.5 bath Duplex w/ Garage for Lease | Midwest Property Resources, LLC - Fresh & Clean two bedroom 1.5 bath half duplex w/ Garage & automatic opener. Gorgeous blond terracotta tile adorns the functional and clean kitchen. The family room is anchored by a fantastic brick FP w/Tile inlays. Both of the bedrooms are generously sized to accommodate a complete bedroom set. Conveniently located in Lee's Summit to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Watch the narrated video walk thru tour and schedule a personal showing all with a couple of clicks from your favorite device or computer on our website under vacancies at the bottom of the listing detail page the property your interested in. Come "Live A Better Life" with MidwestPropertyResources.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3241643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 SE Hampton have any available units?
520 SE Hampton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 520 SE Hampton currently offering any rent specials?
520 SE Hampton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 SE Hampton pet-friendly?
No, 520 SE Hampton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 520 SE Hampton offer parking?
Yes, 520 SE Hampton offers parking.
Does 520 SE Hampton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 SE Hampton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 SE Hampton have a pool?
No, 520 SE Hampton does not have a pool.
Does 520 SE Hampton have accessible units?
No, 520 SE Hampton does not have accessible units.
Does 520 SE Hampton have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 SE Hampton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 SE Hampton have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 SE Hampton does not have units with air conditioning.
