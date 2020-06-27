All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
307 NE Timbercreek Dr
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

307 NE Timbercreek Dr

307 Northeast Timbercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Northeast Timbercreek Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Bordner Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent - This is a 2 story Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Living area has new Laminate Wood Flooring and a Fireplace. The Beautiful updated Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, stove, side by side fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs is 3 good size bedrooms with fresh clean carpet and an updated bathroom with double sinks. This unit also has a 1 Car Garage and a full basement for storage.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have any available units?
307 NE Timbercreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have?
Some of 307 NE Timbercreek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 NE Timbercreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
307 NE Timbercreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 NE Timbercreek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr offers parking.
Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have a pool?
No, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 NE Timbercreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 NE Timbercreek Dr has units with air conditioning.

