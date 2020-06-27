307 NE Timbercreek Dr

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent - This is a 2 story Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Living area has new Laminate Wood Flooring and a Fireplace. The Beautiful updated Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, stove, side by side fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs is 3 good size bedrooms with fresh clean carpet and an updated bathroom with double sinks. This unit also has a 1 Car Garage and a full basement for storage.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
No Pets Allowed
