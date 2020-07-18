All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1812 NE Mckee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1812 NE Mckee Lane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1812 NE Mckee Lane

1812 Northeast Mckee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1812 Northeast Mckee Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1812 NE Mckee Lane Available 08/01/20 -

(RLNE5914720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane have any available units?
1812 NE Mckee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1812 NE Mckee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1812 NE Mckee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 NE Mckee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane offer parking?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane have a pool?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 NE Mckee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 NE Mckee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconiesLee's Summit Apartments with Pools
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City