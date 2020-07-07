116 Southwest Noel Street

Amenities

Spacious Lees Summit home with beautiful hardwoods! Great highway access, home features separate living room with kitchenette in lower level and new vinyl flooring! Kitchen has gas range stove, huge backyard and 1-car garage!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.