Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:37 AM

116 Southwest Noel Street

116 Southwest Noel Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 Southwest Noel Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
online portal
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious Lees Summit home with beautiful hardwoods! Great highway access, home features separate living room with kitchenette in lower level and new vinyl flooring! Kitchen has gas range stove, huge backyard and 1-car garage!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Southwest Noel Street have any available units?
116 Southwest Noel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 116 Southwest Noel Street have?
Some of 116 Southwest Noel Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Southwest Noel Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Southwest Noel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Southwest Noel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Southwest Noel Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 Southwest Noel Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 Southwest Noel Street offers parking.
Does 116 Southwest Noel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Southwest Noel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Southwest Noel Street have a pool?
No, 116 Southwest Noel Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Southwest Noel Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Southwest Noel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Southwest Noel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Southwest Noel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Southwest Noel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Southwest Noel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
