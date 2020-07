Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Large duplex just north of downtown Lees Summit - Property Id: 148678



This is a large duplex with a 2 car garage, living room, kitchen, one bedroom, and one bath on the main level and a large rec room and two bedrooms and bath in the lower level. No smoking or pets. We do not accept section 8.

No Pets Allowed



