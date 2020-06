Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This three bedroom home features shining wood floors throughout! Very large and open floor plan with tons of updates! Nice kitchen that opens up to the dining room. Awesome deck extends out to the large backyard. Additional feature is a nice basement waiting to be finished. Three good size bedrooms, updated bath and a one car garage! Freshly painted in and out. Don´t let this opportunity pass you by!! To see this beautiful home contact Jay at 314-570-1700 by text or call.