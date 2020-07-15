All apartments in Kirkwood
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

110 Woodridge

110 Woodridge Road · (314) 276-1318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy access to both Interstate 44 and 64. Hardwood floors on the main floor except the third bedroom and kitchen, wood burning fireplace, lots of natural light, partial finished lower level with a bar area and another woodburning fireplace. Updates: HVAC('06), water heater('10), roof, gutters, vinyl siding('04). Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Woodridge have any available units?
110 Woodridge has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Woodridge have?
Some of 110 Woodridge's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Woodridge currently offering any rent specials?
110 Woodridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Woodridge pet-friendly?
No, 110 Woodridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkwood.
Does 110 Woodridge offer parking?
Yes, 110 Woodridge offers parking.
Does 110 Woodridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Woodridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Woodridge have a pool?
No, 110 Woodridge does not have a pool.
Does 110 Woodridge have accessible units?
No, 110 Woodridge does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Woodridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Woodridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Woodridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Woodridge has units with air conditioning.
