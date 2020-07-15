110 Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy access to both Interstate 44 and 64. Hardwood floors on the main floor except the third bedroom and kitchen, wood burning fireplace, lots of natural light, partial finished lower level with a bar area and another woodburning fireplace. Updates: HVAC('06), water heater('10), roof, gutters, vinyl siding('04). Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included.