The farmhouse style UPDATED TRUE RANCH - Updated kitchen, baths, finished the walk-out basement, added 3rd full bath & much more. Laundry room in basement. Home has a nice covered front porch, new paint inside & out, 4 bedrooms, a 5th non-conforming bdrm & a big family room downstairs. Walk-out to a fenced in yard that Backs to Trees! ~New Stainless Appliances Kearney Schools~You won't want to miss this one! Please call to schedule a showing this one will go fast.



