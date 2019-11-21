813 Southbrook Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel basketball court

MOVE IN SPECIALS - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month of rent AND application fee(s) are being waived for a limited time. Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying!

This home is so cute! The living room flows right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and beautiful granite counter tops. Walkout dinning area to a deck and a fenced back yard. This home also has a 2 car garage and basketball goal. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.