Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
813 Southbrook Parkway
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:46 PM

813 Southbrook Parkway

813 Southbrook Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

813 Southbrook Parkway, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIALS - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month of rent AND application fee(s) are being waived for a limited time. Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying!
This home is so cute! The living room flows right into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a built in microwave and beautiful granite counter tops. Walkout dinning area to a deck and a fenced back yard. This home also has a 2 car garage and basketball goal. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Southbrook Parkway have any available units?
813 Southbrook Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 813 Southbrook Parkway have?
Some of 813 Southbrook Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Southbrook Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
813 Southbrook Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Southbrook Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Southbrook Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 813 Southbrook Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 813 Southbrook Parkway offers parking.
Does 813 Southbrook Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Southbrook Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Southbrook Parkway have a pool?
No, 813 Southbrook Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 813 Southbrook Parkway have accessible units?
No, 813 Southbrook Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Southbrook Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Southbrook Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Southbrook Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Southbrook Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
