805 East 15th Street

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free.

Plus, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This charming home is updated to impress and features open living, kitchen and dining space! The kitchen includes all of the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. You will also find stylish updates, professionally installed flooring and neutrally painted walls! A back yard deck, fenced yard and 2 car garage complete the package! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.