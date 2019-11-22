All apartments in Kearney
Find more places like 805 East 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearney, MO
/
805 East 15th Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:08 AM

805 East 15th Street

805 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kearney
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

805 East 15th Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free.
Plus, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This charming home is updated to impress and features open living, kitchen and dining space! The kitchen includes all of the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. You will also find stylish updates, professionally installed flooring and neutrally painted walls! A back yard deck, fenced yard and 2 car garage complete the package! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 East 15th Street have any available units?
805 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 805 East 15th Street have?
Some of 805 East 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 East 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 East 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 East 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 805 East 15th Street offers parking.
Does 805 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 805 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 805 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 East 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 East 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 East 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearney 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKearney Apartments with Pools
Kearney Apartments with Washer-DryersKearney Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearney Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University