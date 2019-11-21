All apartments in Kearney
Last updated November 21 2019

1706 Brooke Court

1706 Brooke Court · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Brooke Court, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free.
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This spacious home features a functional floor plan with a second living space in the finished basement area, allowing direct access to to the back yard! You'll also find an unfinished area of the basement for extra storage! More features of this home include large bedrooms with walk in closets, neutrally painted walls and stylish fixtures! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msren
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Brooke Court have any available units?
1706 Brooke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 1706 Brooke Court have?
Some of 1706 Brooke Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Brooke Court currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Brooke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Brooke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Brooke Court is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Brooke Court offer parking?
No, 1706 Brooke Court does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Brooke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Brooke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Brooke Court have a pool?
No, 1706 Brooke Court does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Brooke Court have accessible units?
No, 1706 Brooke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Brooke Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Brooke Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Brooke Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Brooke Court does not have units with air conditioning.
