1706 Brooke Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This spacious home features a functional floor plan with a second living space in the finished basement area, allowing direct access to to the back yard! You'll also find an unfinished area of the basement for extra storage! More features of this home include large bedrooms with walk in closets, neutrally painted walls and stylish fixtures! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msren

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.