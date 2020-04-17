All apartments in Kearney
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:07 PM

1303 South Prospect Street

1303 South Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 South Prospect Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
If you are looking for a home with plenty of space for your growing family and if you like to entertain, then this home
is for you! W/ spacious rooms, extra deep garage & a huge back deck, you don't want to miss this home! Close to dining and shopping yet you get that country feel with this beautiful treed lot that backs up to a lake for relaxing and fishing! 2 fireplaces, formal dining room, formal living room and rec room.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 South Prospect Street have any available units?
1303 South Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearney, MO.
What amenities does 1303 South Prospect Street have?
Some of 1303 South Prospect Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 South Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 South Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 South Prospect Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 South Prospect Street is pet friendly.
Does 1303 South Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 1303 South Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 1303 South Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 South Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 South Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 1303 South Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 South Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 South Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 South Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 South Prospect Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 South Prospect Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 South Prospect Street does not have units with air conditioning.
