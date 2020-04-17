1303 South Prospect Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

If you are looking for a home with plenty of space for your growing family and if you like to entertain, then this home

is for you! W/ spacious rooms, extra deep garage & a huge back deck, you don't want to miss this home! Close to dining and shopping yet you get that country feel with this beautiful treed lot that backs up to a lake for relaxing and fishing! 2 fireplaces, formal dining room, formal living room and rec room.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.