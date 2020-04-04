8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021

Amenities

8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now!



You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement. Please note, all homes do not include central air or appliances. Window units will be provided.



Section 8 not accepted. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. 2 years of verifiable income and rental history, pets accepted w/ non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Please text Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name and middle initial for more information and to request a viewing.



