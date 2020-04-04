All apartments in Jennings
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021

8943 Cozens Avenue · (314) 526-0535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now!

You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement. Please note, all homes do not include central air or appliances. Window units will be provided.

Section 8 not accepted. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. 2 years of verifiable income and rental history, pets accepted w/ non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please text Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name and middle initial for more information and to request a viewing.

(RLNE5645291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

