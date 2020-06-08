5376 Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Ceiling fans throughout, main floor laundry room, six panel doors and trim. Oversized garage. Convenient location! $925.00 per month for a 1 Year Lease. Longer lease term is available. $1,200.00 security deposit. No smoking inside the home. No pets of any kind. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and utilities. Tenant is required to carry renters insurance of $300,000 minimum for the duration of the Lease. Tenant is responsible to maintain the appliances and keep them in good working order. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and $400.00 for sewer per year paid in advance.