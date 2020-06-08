All apartments in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, MO
5376 Lakewood Terrace
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:46 PM

5376 Lakewood Terrace

5376 Lakewood Terrace · (314) 293-9339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO 63052

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Ceiling fans throughout, main floor laundry room, six panel doors and trim. Oversized garage. Convenient location! $925.00 per month for a 1 Year Lease. Longer lease term is available. $1,200.00 security deposit. No smoking inside the home. No pets of any kind. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and utilities. Tenant is required to carry renters insurance of $300,000 minimum for the duration of the Lease. Tenant is responsible to maintain the appliances and keep them in good working order. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and $400.00 for sewer per year paid in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have any available units?
5376 Lakewood Terrace has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have?
Some of 5376 Lakewood Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5376 Lakewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5376 Lakewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5376 Lakewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5376 Lakewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5376 Lakewood Terrace offers parking.
Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5376 Lakewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 5376 Lakewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5376 Lakewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5376 Lakewood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5376 Lakewood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5376 Lakewood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
