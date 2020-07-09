All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2902 N Osage St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2902 N Osage St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

2902 N Osage St

2902 North Osage Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2902 North Osage Street, Independence, MO 64050
Kentucky Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 N Osage St have any available units?
2902 N Osage St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2902 N Osage St currently offering any rent specials?
2902 N Osage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 N Osage St pet-friendly?
No, 2902 N Osage St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2902 N Osage St offer parking?
No, 2902 N Osage St does not offer parking.
Does 2902 N Osage St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 N Osage St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 N Osage St have a pool?
No, 2902 N Osage St does not have a pool.
Does 2902 N Osage St have accessible units?
No, 2902 N Osage St does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 N Osage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 N Osage St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 N Osage St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 N Osage St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City