2021 South Harris Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in special! Move in before Nov 1st and receive 1/.2 Dec rent, just in time for Christmas.

1/2 of a duplex on a quiet street, private driveway, huge yard, and 1/2 of private shed for storage! 1 level living with front & back entrance, 1 bedroom bath & kitchen, living & dining area. Energy efficient with new HVAC & roof. Make this cutie yours today!



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

