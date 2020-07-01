All apartments in Independence
1729 S Claremont Ave
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

1729 S Claremont Ave

1729 South Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1729 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come look at this super cute and just updated bungalow with three bedrooms, new appliances and too many updates to mention.** Basement is not a live in basement nor storage basement.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable! One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 S Claremont Ave have any available units?
1729 S Claremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 S Claremont Ave have?
Some of 1729 S Claremont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 S Claremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1729 S Claremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 S Claremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 S Claremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1729 S Claremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1729 S Claremont Ave offers parking.
Does 1729 S Claremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 S Claremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 S Claremont Ave have a pool?
No, 1729 S Claremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1729 S Claremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1729 S Claremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 S Claremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 S Claremont Ave has units with dishwashers.

