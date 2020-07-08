All apartments in Independence
16718 East 35th Street South
16718 East 35th Street South

16718 East 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

16718 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in Independence, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage. Master bedroom has his and her closets. Basement is a finished family room with walk out access and is perfect for game nights with the family. 2 car garage in rear of home.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16718 East 35th Street South have any available units?
16718 East 35th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 16718 East 35th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
16718 East 35th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16718 East 35th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16718 East 35th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 16718 East 35th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 16718 East 35th Street South offers parking.
Does 16718 East 35th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16718 East 35th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16718 East 35th Street South have a pool?
No, 16718 East 35th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 16718 East 35th Street South have accessible units?
No, 16718 East 35th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 16718 East 35th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16718 East 35th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16718 East 35th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 16718 East 35th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

