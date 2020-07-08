All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:50 PM

1309 S Sterling Ave

1309 South Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1309 South Sterling Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 S Sterling Ave have any available units?
1309 S Sterling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1309 S Sterling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1309 S Sterling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 S Sterling Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 S Sterling Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1309 S Sterling Ave offer parking?
No, 1309 S Sterling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1309 S Sterling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 S Sterling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 S Sterling Ave have a pool?
No, 1309 S Sterling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1309 S Sterling Ave have accessible units?
No, 1309 S Sterling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 S Sterling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 S Sterling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 S Sterling Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 S Sterling Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

