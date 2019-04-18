All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1306 Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, MO
/
1306 Park Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:53 AM

1306 Park Drive

1306 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1306 Park Drive, Greenwood, MO 64034
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Greenwood, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,502 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Park Drive have any available units?
1306 Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, MO.
What amenities does 1306 Park Drive have?
Some of 1306 Park Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1306 Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1306 Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Greenwood Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Apartments with Pools
Greenwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO
Warrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University