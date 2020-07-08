8228 East 134th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house.



This gorgeous house is ready to be your new home. It features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. It also features a completely renovated kitchen offering new granite countertops, new cupboards, a new backsplash and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home has four good sized bedrooms as well as two full baths.



Two more great features to this house include the finished basement and the huge back porch which overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in Grandview right off of 71 hwy and right next to Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.