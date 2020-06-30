6108 East 147th Terrace

Amenities
$925 Grandview 2 bd / 1 ba home - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 6108 E 147th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
This is a lovely 2 bd / 1 ba home with fresh paint, new flooring; ceiling fans through out. The kitchen is spacious with a stainless steel side-by-side fridge; flat-top stove, huge basin stainless sink with granite counter tops. Inside laundry area is just off the kitchen and the kitchen slider goes out to a large fenced back yard. New bathroom vanity and an attached 1-car garage.
Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5569030)