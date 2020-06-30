6108 East 147th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$925 Grandview 2 bd / 1 ba home - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 6108 E 147th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030

This is a lovely 2 bd / 1 ba home with fresh paint, new flooring; ceiling fans through out. The kitchen is spacious with a stainless steel side-by-side fridge; flat-top stove, huge basin stainless sink with granite counter tops. Inside laundry area is just off the kitchen and the kitchen slider goes out to a large fenced back yard. New bathroom vanity and an attached 1-car garage.



Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



