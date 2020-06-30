All apartments in Grandview
6108 East 147th Terrace

6108 East 147th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6108 East 147th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$925 Grandview 2 bd / 1 ba home - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 6108 E 147th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
This is a lovely 2 bd / 1 ba home with fresh paint, new flooring; ceiling fans through out. The kitchen is spacious with a stainless steel side-by-side fridge; flat-top stove, huge basin stainless sink with granite counter tops. Inside laundry area is just off the kitchen and the kitchen slider goes out to a large fenced back yard. New bathroom vanity and an attached 1-car garage.

Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5569030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 East 147th Terrace have any available units?
6108 East 147th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6108 East 147th Terrace have?
Some of 6108 East 147th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 East 147th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6108 East 147th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 East 147th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 East 147th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6108 East 147th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6108 East 147th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6108 East 147th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 East 147th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 East 147th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6108 East 147th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6108 East 147th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6108 East 147th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 East 147th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 East 147th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 East 147th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 East 147th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

