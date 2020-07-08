1820 East 133rd Street, Grandview, MO 64030 Grandview
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 E. 133rd St have any available units?
1820 E. 133rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 1820 E. 133rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1820 E. 133rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 E. 133rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 E. 133rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1820 E. 133rd St offer parking?
No, 1820 E. 133rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1820 E. 133rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 E. 133rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 E. 133rd St have a pool?
No, 1820 E. 133rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1820 E. 133rd St have accessible units?
No, 1820 E. 133rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 E. 133rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 E. 133rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 E. 133rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 E. 133rd St does not have units with air conditioning.