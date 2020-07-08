All apartments in Grandview
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

13704 11th Ter

13704 11th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

13704 11th Ter, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb0274c05b ---- Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Lovely Hardwood floors throughout. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. Large backyard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable $25 monthly pet rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 11th Ter have any available units?
13704 11th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13704 11th Ter have?
Some of 13704 11th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 11th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
13704 11th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 11th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 13704 11th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 13704 11th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 13704 11th Ter offers parking.
Does 13704 11th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13704 11th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 11th Ter have a pool?
No, 13704 11th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 13704 11th Ter have accessible units?
No, 13704 11th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 11th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 13704 11th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13704 11th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13704 11th Ter has units with air conditioning.

