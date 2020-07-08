13704 11th Ter

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb0274c05b ---- Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Lovely Hardwood floors throughout. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. Large backyard. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable $25 monthly pet rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups