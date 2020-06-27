All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13620 Applewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13620 Applewood Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:05 PM

13620 Applewood Drive

13620 Applewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13620 Applewood Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll have to see this side to side split for yourself to appreciate. This home offers 3 bdrms, 2 bath, Eat in kitchen with appliances and a 2 car garage!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 Applewood Drive have any available units?
13620 Applewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13620 Applewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13620 Applewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 Applewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13620 Applewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13620 Applewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13620 Applewood Drive offers parking.
Does 13620 Applewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13620 Applewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 Applewood Drive have a pool?
No, 13620 Applewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13620 Applewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13620 Applewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 Applewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13620 Applewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13620 Applewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13620 Applewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City