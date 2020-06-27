13620 Applewood Drive

Amenities

You'll have to see this side to side split for yourself to appreciate. This home offers 3 bdrms, 2 bath, Eat in kitchen with appliances and a 2 car garage!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.