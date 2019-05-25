211 Northeast Kim Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This gorgeous home has so much to offer! Beautiful wood-like flooring with an open concept living area. Kitchen has sleek stainless steel appliances, and island, and a pantry for added storage. Master bedroom is on the main floor with an en suite that contains a walk-in closet and standing shower. Basement area is finished with an additional 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upper and lower patio in the back that is perfect for enjoying these warm summer nights. Laundry room is right off the kitchen and provides immediate access to the 2 car garage. Don't miss the chance to call this amazing property home! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.