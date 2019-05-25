All apartments in Grain Valley
211 Northeast Kim Court
Last updated May 25 2019 at 12:09 AM

211 Northeast Kim Court

211 Northeast Kim Court · No Longer Available
Location

211 Northeast Kim Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This gorgeous home has so much to offer! Beautiful wood-like flooring with an open concept living area. Kitchen has sleek stainless steel appliances, and island, and a pantry for added storage. Master bedroom is on the main floor with an en suite that contains a walk-in closet and standing shower. Basement area is finished with an additional 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upper and lower patio in the back that is perfect for enjoying these warm summer nights. Laundry room is right off the kitchen and provides immediate access to the 2 car garage. Don't miss the chance to call this amazing property home! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

