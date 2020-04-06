206 Northeast Katie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to large living room with ceiling fan, kitchen island, dual vanity in master bath, walk in master closet off of master bath, bedrooms 3 and 4 have walk in closets and laundry room in off of garage on first floor. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.