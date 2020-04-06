All apartments in Grain Valley
206 Northeast Katie Court
206 Northeast Katie Court

206 Northeast Katie Court · No Longer Available
Location

206 Northeast Katie Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to large living room with ceiling fan, kitchen island, dual vanity in master bath, walk in master closet off of master bath, bedrooms 3 and 4 have walk in closets and laundry room in off of garage on first floor. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

