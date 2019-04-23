1606 NW Highview Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77fce0e018 ----
Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closests, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. All New Carpet and Paint! No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community\'s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups