All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1606 NW Highview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1606 NW Highview Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

1606 NW Highview Dr

1606 NW High View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1606 NW High View Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77fce0e018 ----
Beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closests, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. All New Carpet and Paint! No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community\'s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 NW Highview Dr have any available units?
1606 NW Highview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1606 NW Highview Dr have?
Some of 1606 NW Highview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 NW Highview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1606 NW Highview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 NW Highview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1606 NW Highview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1606 NW Highview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1606 NW Highview Dr offers parking.
Does 1606 NW Highview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 NW Highview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 NW Highview Dr have a pool?
No, 1606 NW Highview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1606 NW Highview Dr have accessible units?
No, 1606 NW Highview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 NW Highview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 NW Highview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 NW Highview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 NW Highview Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University