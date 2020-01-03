1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

Amenities

$$$ MOVE IN SPECIAL:On select TH1'S $1100 (1603, 8050,8003 4TH) On Select TH2'S $1300 (222 Ten, 224 Ten, 197 Ten)- Must move in by 1/20/2020, No rent January 2020. - Must sign a 13 month lease-Must Apply within 48 hours of Tour



BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile throughout the entire homes, Stainless Steel Appliances and New White washer and dryer included in every unit! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone.



Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application. Must apply within 72 hours of tour.



This is only one unit available



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.