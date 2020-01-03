All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr

1603 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Grain Valley
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Location

1603 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$$$ MOVE IN SPECIAL:On select TH1'S $1100  (1603, 8050,8003 4TH)   On Select TH2'S $1300 (222 Ten, 224 Ten, 197 Ten)- Must move in by 1/20/2020, No rent January 2020. - Must sign a 13 month lease-Must Apply within 48 hours of Tour

BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile throughout the entire homes, Stainless Steel Appliances and New White washer and dryer included in every unit! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application. Must apply within 72 hours of tour.

This is only one unit available

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have any available units?
1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 NW Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

