1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 6:17 PM

1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane

1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the homeThis warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane have any available units?
1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane offer parking?
No, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
