1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane
1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane

1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane have any available units?
1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane offer parking?
No, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Northwest Hilltop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
