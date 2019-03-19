1220 Ashley Dr

Amenities
Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, lower level recreation room, spacious bedrooms and closets, 1 car garage and sprinkler systems in yard. Absolutely gorgeous! Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided