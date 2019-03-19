All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1220 Ashley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1220 Ashley Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 Ashley Dr

1220 Northwest Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1220 Northwest Ashley Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e43fa630df ----
Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, lower level recreation room, spacious bedrooms and closets, 1 car garage and sprinkler systems in yard. Absolutely gorgeous! Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Ashley Dr have any available units?
1220 Ashley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1220 Ashley Dr have?
Some of 1220 Ashley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Ashley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Ashley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Ashley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Ashley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Ashley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Ashley Dr does offer parking.
Does 1220 Ashley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Ashley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Ashley Dr have a pool?
No, 1220 Ashley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Ashley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1220 Ashley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Ashley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Ashley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Ashley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1220 Ashley Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 3 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grain Valley Apartments with GarageGrain Valley Apartments with Parking
Grain Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University