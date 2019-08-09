Amenities

1130 NW Willow Dr Available 08/23/19 2 Bed Single Level Duplex in Grain Valley - Come and See this 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex in Grain Valley. Enjoy Yard Maintenance and Maintenance Free Living.



Call 816-599-1286 to Schedule a Showing.



Includes:

All on One Level

2 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

1 Car Garage

Fully Equipped Kitchen

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

All Electric



One Small Pet Allowed. There is a $300 one time nonrefundable pet fee and $25 a Month Pet Rent. There are Breed Restrictions as Well.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



